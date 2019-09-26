MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted man Sept. 15 after they found him in the empty parking lot of a closed business on Deerfield Parkway.
Police had been patrolling the area at 3 a.m. that night, when an officer spotted the man standing by his truck in the lot.
Officers approached the man, who said he had been cleaning the building when his car broke down. He was waiting for a ride to pick him up, the man added.
Police checked the man’s information and were alerted that he was wanted out of Cedartown for theft by receiving stolen property.
The man, identified as 29-year-old Charles Bergeron of Cedartown, was arrested on warrant.
