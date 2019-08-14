MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Aug. 4 after officers identified him as a wanted man during a traffic stop.
Police were patrolling at 2:30 a.m. on Morris Road, when an officer noticed a car with a broken tag light. They pulled the driver over.
While talking to the driver, an officer received an alert that the driver was wanted in Duluth for probation violation on traffic charges.
The man, under 21, was arrested without incident on warrant. He was also warned for the tag light and for driving after midnight on a class D license.
