MILTON, Ga. — A Peachtree Corners man wanted for failure to appear was arrested by police after he was fired from his job.
A manager at The Manor Golf & Country Club requested a police presence while he dismissed the man.
The manager made the request because he said he knew the employee used to carry a gun.
While running the employee’s identification, Police discovered the man was wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear stemming for a DUI charge.
The employee was arrested and issued a criminal trespass warning to stay out of The Manor.
