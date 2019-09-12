MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Aug. 30 after they recognized him as a wanted man during a traffic stop.
Officers had been patrolling on Webb Road, when they noticed the car in front of them had an old tag.
Police pulled the driver over, and while talking to him, they were alerted that the man was wanted out of Douglas County for probation violation related to possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Adarius Henderson of Alpharetta, was arrested without incident.
