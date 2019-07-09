MILTON, Ga. — A woman was tipped off to her identity being stolen after she received a bill from Victoria’s Secret for items she did not buy.
The woman reported June 27 that she received a bill for $530 from the company on her Victoria’s Secret credit card. She told police someone had used her Social Security number and zip code for three transactions on May 25. The victim had the credit card in her possession.
The woman also received an email from PNC Bank June 23 that someone had attempted to access her bank account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.