MILTON, Ga. — Representatives from the Verizon office at Verizon Place called police Aug. 13 after an audit revealed that a Macbook Pro was missing.
Employees checked on the company’s inventory that week, when they found that a laptop was missing from a storage room. It’s worth $2,200.
Employees were able to narrow down the time it went missing to between July 11-15. Several people had entered the room during that time according to card logs.
There was no video of the incident.
