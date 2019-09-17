MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 7 incident in which a man found an abandoned car next to his damaged mailbox after he left for a grocery store trip.
The man left his house on Pony Tail Road for about 20 minutes. When he came back, he saw that his brick mailbox was destroyed and on the ground.
The man also found an unknown car in his driveway with the key in the ignition and the dashboard lights left on. The left, front side of the car was severely damaged, police said.
Police tracked the car’s owner to a house down the road but were unable to get in contact with the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.