Here's where you can get food in Milton. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information. 

Alpine Bakery & Trattoria

12315 Crabapple Road

770-410-9883

Delivery

BurgerFi

5475 Windward Pkwy.

770-817-4658

Offering Delivery service

Curb Service & Take-Out

Crabapple Tavern

12350 Arnold Mill Road

770-667-7456

Curb Side & Take-Out

Cue Barbeque

13700 Hwy 9 North #300

770-667-0089

Curb Service & Take-Out

Freshii

12460 Crabapple Road

470-233-7036

Delivery Service

Curb Service & Take-outs

Fry Me to The Moon

5155 Atlanta Hwy.

678-691-1613

Curb Service & Take-Out

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails

800 Mayfield Road

770-817-0161

Curb Side & Delivery

Olde Blind Dog

12650 Crabapple Rd

678- 624-1090

Delivery Service

Curb Service & Take-outs

Peach & The Pork Chop

12040 Etris Road

770-696-5409

Curb Side Tues – Sat 3p-8:30p

 

