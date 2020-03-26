Here's where you can get food in Milton. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information.
Alpine Bakery & Trattoria
12315 Crabapple Road
770-410-9883
Delivery
BurgerFi
5475 Windward Pkwy.
770-817-4658
Offering Delivery service
Curb Service & Take-Out
Crabapple Tavern
12350 Arnold Mill Road
770-667-7456
Curb Side & Take-Out
Cue Barbeque
13700 Hwy 9 North #300
770-667-0089
Curb Service & Take-Out
Freshii
12460 Crabapple Road
470-233-7036
Delivery Service
Curb Service & Take-outs
Fry Me to The Moon
5155 Atlanta Hwy.
678-691-1613
Curb Service & Take-Out
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails
800 Mayfield Road
770-817-0161
Curb Side & Delivery
Olde Blind Dog
12650 Crabapple Rd
678- 624-1090
Delivery Service
Curb Service & Take-outs
Peach & The Pork Chop
12040 Etris Road
770-696-5409
Curb Side Tues – Sat 3p-8:30p
