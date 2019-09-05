MILTON, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 25 after she discovered four fraudulent charges on her debit card account.
The woman told police she had visited McDonald’s that morning and had no issue using the card. A few hours later, the woman visited Publix and was unable to complete a purchase because her card was declined.
The woman checked her banking statement and discovered four fraudulent charges, worth $400 total, at a nearby Walmart.
The woman reported the fraudulent charges to her bank and cancelled the card before calling police.
