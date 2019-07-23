MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are investigating the possibly theft of a truck from a man’s driveway along Oak Height Court on July 14.
The owner said his 2019 GMC Sierra was parked at his home on July 13 when he took an Uber ride to Brookhaven. As he was leaving, the man grabbed his sunglasses from the truck and said he was unsure if he had locked it.
The man returned home around 2 a.m. but told police he was unsure if the truck was still in the driveway.
The truck did have OnStar capability, but the coverage had elapsed. The man has a doorbell security system, but he did not receive any notifications the night the truck went missing. Neighbors told the man’s wife they had not seen anything suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.