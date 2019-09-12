MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 4 incident in which a gate arm at Manor Club Drive was damaged.
Video footage showed a truck stopped, waiting for the gate to open. After a moment, the truck is shown running through the gate arm while it is still down.
The gate arm is valued at approximately $1,000.
