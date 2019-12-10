MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the Nov. 29 burglary of a home on Creek Point.
Police said the suspect could have entered the basement door in the early morning. A cell phone, two watches, three laptops and a TV were among the missing items.
The owner of the house said he was in the process of redoing the residence and although there is an alarm system, it did not sound that night.
