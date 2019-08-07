MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were called to the Milton Walmart on July 28 after an employee said two suspects stole over $700 worth of items.
A store employee said a man and woman entered the store around 11 p.m. on July 28. The woman is seen on security footage taking eight graphing calculators, laundry detergent, food items and a cookware set and placing them in a shopping cart.
The woman then wheeled the cart to a “blind spot” on the store’s security camera network while the man served as a “lookout,” the employee said. Footage then shows the woman leaving the blind spot with the items all placed into Walmart bags. The employee said the woman must have concealed the bags because she was never near a cashier.
The man and woman then left the store without paying and drove off in what appeared to be a white Kia Soul.
