MILTON, Ga. — Two Milton men’s identities were used by scammers in an attempt to purchase two cars online from Florida.
The first victim reported July 8 that he received an email from a Nissan dealership in DeLand, Florida, stating someone had attempted to buy a truck online using his identity. The dealer denied the purchase after running a credit check and noticing that some information he was given by the scammer did not align with the credit report. The dealership manager also said the suspect used a fake Georgia driver’s license and insurance card.
On July 9, another Milton man reported a similar incident to police.
The second man told police he was alerted by a credit monitoring service that his identity had been used for a car purchase in Tampa, Florida. The man contacted the dealership and spoke with a manager, who later confirmed the attempted purchase was a scam.
In both instances, the person(s) using the stolen identities requested the cars to be shipped to an Atlanta address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.