MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 15 that someone had used his identity to open a Best Buy credit card and had racked up thousands of dollars in charges.
The man said he received a bill for over $3,000 from Citi Bank on the Best Buy card. He told police he did not open the account and informed the bank the account was fraudulent.
The victim did not want to pursue charges but reported the incident for the bank’s fraud department.
