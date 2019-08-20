MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 13 incident in which a car parked at North Main Street was burglarized.
The owner of the car parked it at 8 p.m. and returned two hours later. At that point, the owner said she noticed her $200 wallet was missing. It included her daughter’s Social Security card.
Also missing was an Apple Watch.
The woman said she believed the car was locked before she left. Police found no signs of forced entry.
