MILTON, Ga. — Police cited a teenager with a criminal trespass warning and shoplifting Aug. 3 after she was caught attempting to leave a store without paying for various items.
An employee saw the teenager conceal the items, worth $33 total, while she walked around the Walmart on Windward Parkway. She then attempted to leave without paying.
Walmart has surveillance video of the incident.
The teenager was identified as s suspect in two previous Walmart shoplifting cases, where she was issued citations. She was once again given two citations and released to her mother.
