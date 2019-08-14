MILTON, Ga. — Police cited a teenager Aug. 5 after he was caught stealing from the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road.
Employees reported seeing the teenager take a $250 graphics card and leave without paying. The teenager told police he had taken it because he wanted to give his brother, who was waiting in the car, something nice for his birthday.
The teenager was cited for shoplifting and given a criminal trespass warning. He was advised not to return to the store, or he would be arrested.
