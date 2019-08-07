MILTON, Ga. — A Canton man was arrested on several drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 1.
The man was pulled over on New Bullpen Road around midnight for having a taillight out. During the stop, an officer smelled marijuana and searched the man’s car.
Officers found two glass pipes, THC oil, eight grams of suspected marijuana and a pill bottle containing prescription opiates. The pills were prescribed to the man’s uncle.
The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug-related objects and driving without a working tag light.
