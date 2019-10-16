MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 8 after he allegedly stole a camera from the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road and ran from officers.
The store’s loss prevention officer said he saw the man conceal a $550 camera in his backpack that afternoon. When police entered the store, the man ran to the emergency back exit and headed toward the woods behind the store.
Officers ordered the man to stop, but he continued running. Police caught the man near Deerfield Parkway and discovered the camera in his backpack. The man, identified as 28-year-old Dominique Burton of Decatur, was arrested for theft by shoplifting over $500 and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.