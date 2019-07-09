MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are searching for a man who stole clothing from the Milton Walmart by wearing the items and leaving the store without paying.
A store employee showed police security footage of the incident. The man entered the store around 11 a.m. and selected clothes and shoes from shelves and changed his outfit. After changing, the suspect exited the store through the garden center without paying.
According to the police report, the suspect appeared to be the same man wanted in another shoplifting incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.