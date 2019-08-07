MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are attempting to track down a woman that Walmart officials say stole several items from the store twice in the same week.
A store employee said the woman came in on July 21 and concealed a steering wheel cover and press-on nail set in her purse and walked out without paying. Employees said the woman came back on July 26 and took bobby pins and a package of hair dye, removed them from their packaging and placed them in her purse before leaving the store without paying.
