MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on Windward Parkway five times over the past two months.
Police spoke with Walmart employees on Oct. 7 about the incidents. Employees said the woman had been “ticket switching.” She would scan one, lower-priced item, and bag it along with another, unpaid item. The store told police it has footage of the five thefts.
