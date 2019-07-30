MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal electronics from the Milton Target by hiding the items in a backpack.
Police responded to the store on July 23 after receiving a call from a store security employee. The worker said he saw the suspect take a Canon camera and Samsung tablet and place it into a backpack he had taken from the store. The employee said the man used a Target tool used to hang items on shelves to pry the camera and tablet from the electronics display. He said the suspect then left the store without paying for the backpack or electronics.
The employee stopped the man who had the items, valued at $555, on his person.
The suspect was arrested for shoplifting over $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.