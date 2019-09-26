MILTON, Ga. — The loss prevention officer at the Walmart on Windward Parkway called police Sept. 15 after she noticed a young adult leave the store with nine packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.
The loss prevention officer said she saw the young adult enter the store that evening and grab the card packs. He was then seen walking through the store, removing the cards from their packaging, and leave without paying. The cards are worth $100 total.
The loss prevention officer said she saw the same young adult steal cards in a similar manner on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
