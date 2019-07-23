MILTON, Ga. — A letter from the state alerted a local woman that her husband’s identity had been used to fraudulently open a business.
The woman said she received a letter from the state addressed to her husband on June 19. The letter was a notification stating the company, JKA Contractors LLC, was subject to administrative dissolvement due to non-compliance with the state.
The woman said her husband had never opened or owned a business by that name, and she confirmed with state officials that the business was opened fraudulently using his identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.