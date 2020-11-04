MILTON, Ga. — Each year, area cities hold special celebrations to highlight local restaurants, from Taste of Alpharetta to Roswell Restaurant Week, while Milton eateries have sat on the sidelines.
That will change this week.
This Friday marks the beginning of the first Milton Restaurant Week which runs from Nov. 6-14. Participating restaurants will offer special meals, featured items and/or discounted prices.
The special event will allow patrons to try something new at their favorite Milton restaurant, or perhaps find their new go-to spot. And it comes at a time when most eateries are still scraping by amid the coronavirus pandemic while others have closed their doors permanently.
Don Rountree, president of the Crabapple-based Rountree Group, prompted the creation of Milton Restaurant Week to showcase the city’s culinary scene. Its creation also stemmed from a website Rountree created in the beginning stages of the pandemic that provided local restaurateurs with a platform to promote their business.
“Obviously the restaurant scene is vibrant in North Fulton, and I’m proud of our restauranteurs in Milton, so that led to this showcase opportunity to expose their culinary delights,” Rountree said. “It’s an exciting time to showcase our offerings, a great way to bring and drive traffic to our city and to expose residents from here and from neighboring cities to what Milton has to offer.”
That sentiment is shared by Sarah LaDart, who heads the city’s Economic Development Department.
“Milton Restaurant Week is a wonderful way to highlight the outstanding food, spirits and service that we have here in Milton,” LaDart said. “We’re also eager to bolster support for our restaurateurs who have endured such challenging times in recent months.”
Participating restaurants include CANS Taqueria, Campania, Delightful Donuts, Kathleen’s Catch, Knuckies Gourmet Hoagies, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olde Blind Dog, and Peace Love and Pizza.
Some highlights from participating restaurants include drink specials from CANS, a discount on lobster rolls from Kathleen’s Catch, a three-course prix fix menu from Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, 20-percent off dine-in or to-go orders from Peace Love and Pizza and a fall package from Nothing Bundt Cakes that comes with a free bundlet with purchase.
In addition to driving business to the city’s eateries, Rountree said he hopes Milton Restaurant Week will serve as a bright spot in trying times.
“Our theme is food, fellowship and spirits, and that embodies what mealtime means to people,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for people to gather, enjoy the company of one another and make memories around a wonderful meal at an amazing restaurant that has amazing service here in Milton.”
For more information about the event, visit miltonrestaurantweek.com.
