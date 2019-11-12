MILTON, Ga. — A perennial state title contender, the reigning Class A-Private champion St. Francis boys basketball program returns an all-star class to the hardwoods for the 2019-20 season.
The Knights return four starters from their 2019 championship team with a strong senior class and plenty of talent stepping up and available on the bench.
“It does give you confidence,” head coach Drew Catlett said. “But you want to make sure the team isn’t getting complacent. We just want to get better every day.”
Back to lead the charge will be senior guard Dwon Odom, who was named the Region 6-A and Class A Player of the Year for his standout junior campaign. Odom, a Xavier commit, averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game last year. He has also compiled 215 career steals.
“To have those numbers, that shows you just what kind of talent he is, and we expect him to continue to score and distribute the ball” Catlett said. “He’s just a competitive kid, he’s in attack mode all the time.”
Catlett is also expecting big things from another senior, Chase Ellis. The wing averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists last season. He is on track to break the program record for rebounds held by Kaiser Gates.
“He’s one of the best kids I’ve been around in my 30 years of coaching,” Catlett said. “He is a great kid and team guy. Along with Odom, he has a lot to do with the success we’ve had the last three years.”
Jordan Brown also returns after a notable freshman season. The 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged five points per game last year, and Catlett said he can handle and distribute the ball well with the ability to knock down perimeter shots.
Jusaun Holt, a 6-foot-6 junior is also back after averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game last season.
With the graduation of guard CJ Riley, guard Seth Hubbard and forward Kai Simmons should play larger roles. Hubbard averaged five points per game last year, and Simmons brings size at 6-foot-7.
St. Francis has been a step above their Region 6-A subregion B foes in recent years, but Catlett said the competition should be stiffer this year.
“Our side of the region will be very competitive this year,” he said. “Walker has everybody back, Mt. Bethel will be good again, and Pinecrest [Academy] and Mount Pisgah have a lot of returning players.”
Mt. Bethel joined the subregion last year up from GISA play and immediately found success.
St. Francis and Mt. Bethel met four times last season, each game decided by six points or fewer. They split the regular season matchups before St. Francis edged the Eagles in the Region 6-A tournament championship and in the final four of the state tournament.
The Knights will not have much time to get their legs under them before region play begins. St. Francis hosts King’s Ridge Nov. 20 in their second game of the year.
“You can’t take a night off, but it will really help you get ready for a run in February,” Catlett said.
The Knights’ non-region schedule has its own challenges.
St. Francis will play the strong programs of Langston Hughes and Pace Academy and will again play in the challenging Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach in December.
While the Knights are certainly eyeing that February run in the region and state tournaments, Catlett said the journey starts now.
“Our goals are no different this year, first you have to focus game to game, then you can try to put yourself in a position to win the region tournament and give yourself the best seed in the playoffs through the power ratings,” he said. “Obviously the end goal is to get to the championship and win it.”
St. Francis opens its season Nov. 16 against Langston Hughes.
