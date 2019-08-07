MILTON, Ga. — Around $8,000 worth of washers and dryers were reported missing at North Park Estates on July 26.
A worker at the complex told police she noticed a washer and dryer were missing from a vacant apartment, and she began to check other units. The employee said nine apartments were missing their washer and dryer. The total value of all appliances was $8,000.
One unit had been entered by force, police noted. An employee said renters of one of the burglarized apartments had recently been evicted. She told police the renters asked if the washer/dryer set was theirs and were told by employees the machines belonged to the apartment complex.
