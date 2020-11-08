MILTON, Ga. — The pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty and forced many businesses to change the way they operate.
Milton Scratch…fresh took things a step further and provided customers a chance to give back to those who keep everyone safe. On Oct. 9, owner Kelley Hughes gave customers the opportunity to purchase meals at a discounted price for all first responders, including police and fire as well as emergency medical technicians.
“The ‘buy a first responder meal’ promotion came to mind as we witnessed customers offering to purchase police officers their meal; sometimes more than one customer offering for a single officer,” Hughes said. “We started the program…with a goal of selling 1,000 meals. The response to the ‘buy a first responder a meal’ has seen an outpouring of support from our community.”
Hughes said she intends to continue the campaign and distribute meals for the rest of the year with “love and compassion” as their goal. She said the “over-worked and under-appreciated” first responders deserve free meals throughout the holidays.
“The Scratch...fresh family feels this is a way of showing the community’s support, as well as ours, during this difficult year of such unrest,” Hughes said. “Scratch...fresh is very humbled and appreciates the community for the support shown during the pandemic shutdown; supporting us while curbside only and helping us give back to our first responders now.”
This is not the only change Hughes has made to their business model. With many local businesses left in a state of panic, Scratch…fresh embraced the change to create a new normal. What started as a restaurant known for serving fresh breakfast and lunch options has evolved into something new. In addition to their original business hours, they are now serving an entirely new menu for dinner customers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The pandemic has offered many challenges for our community and businesses. We chose to find the silver lining,” Hughes said. “Although scared, we updated, renovated, and added a steak house…We now have sit-down service. No more waiting in line. A fresh new look. The same great food with a few twists and a fabulous dinner service offering steaks, shrimp, pot roast, beer, and wine.”
Scratch…fresh is at 12890 Ga. 9, suite 160. For more information, call 678-393-9059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.