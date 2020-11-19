MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Morris Road on Nov. 7 after a 56-year-old Milton man reported that his WhatsApp page had been hacked by someone who scammed his friends out of money.
According to police, the man told officers fraudsters sent a chain text to his contacts in the social media account asking for money. The man said he didn’t realize the chain texts had been sent until friends started calling him asking him what he needed the money for.
Police spoke to two of the victim’s friends who sent him money. One was a 27-year-old Atlanta man who said he received the alleged WhatsApp message purportedly from the victim. He said the text asked him to transfer $320 via Zelle to a woman named “Zahari Venezia” and promised to repay him later the same day. The man told officers he Zelle’d $100 to the woman.
Another friend from Milton said he received the same text and transferred $335 to the fraudulent account, the report stated.
