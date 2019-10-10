Request for Proposals
Fire Station Alerting System
RFP NUMBER
20-FD02
Sealed Proposals Due Date:
November 12, 2019 2:00PM Local Time
Milton City Hall
To be publicly announced at approximately 2:05 PM in the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed proposals for Fire Station Alerting System will be posted on the following websites the week of October 10, 2019.
