MILTON, Ga. — A Milton home listed as once being owned by famed R&B artist Keith Sweat will be auctioned off by the city through a Fieri fascia, or lien, on the property. The home, located at 2380 Hopewell Plantation Drive, will be auctioned at City Hall on Feb. 4 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Virtualglobetrotting.com lists the house as once belonging to the artist, and Fulton County records show the home as being transferred through a deed of gift from Keith D Sweat to “Sweat Keith D Trustee” in 1999.
The home, which sits on 2.1 acres, was built in 1991 and features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two fireplaces.
A July 2017 description says the home was renovated with “elegant appointments” and hardwood and marble flooring. The house also contains a dining room, family room, laundry room, office, pantry and recreation room. There is also an attached garage, basement and patio.
The county’s 2019 full appraisal for the property was $862,800. In 2018, the property tax bill for the home was just over $11,700.
According to Sweat’s website, the artists has made the Billboard 200 Albums of the Year Chart eight times in his career, and his songs have appeared six times on the Billboard Hot 100 Song of Year Charts. Sweat has released 14 solo albums beginning with 1987’s “Make It Last Forever,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart.
Sweat is perhaps best known for the title song to his debut solo album, along with “I Want Her,” “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” “Nobody” and “Twisted.”
The artist has been nominated for several accolades at the American Music Awards and was a nominee for the Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named the favorite male R&B/soul artist for 1997 at the American Music Awards.
