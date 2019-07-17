MILTON, Ga. — Two men gave police conflicting accounts of their confrontation on July 7 that was sparked by a man driving over a lawn to check on drivers involved in an accident.
A homeowner along Francis Road reported that a man had driven over and caused damage to his grass while making a U-turn. The homeowner said he is attempting to sell the home and wanted the driver to address the damage to his lawn. He said he approached the driver of the car who became belligerent and verbally aggressive. The homeowner said he had to use his hands to block the driver from getting closer to him and his juvenile son.
Police questioned the driver who said he witnessed a car accident and made a U-turn over the homeowner’s grass to check on the drivers involved in the accident. The driver said the homeowner approached him and asked what he was going to do about the grass. The man responded that he needed to check whether the people involved in the accident “are still alive.” He said the homeowner then walked toward him, grabbed his neck and choked him.
The driver said no one witnessed the incident, and police noted he had no marks on his neck. Due to the conflicting stories and no witnesses, the homeowner was not charged.
Police took the driver’s insurance information for damage caused to the man’s lawn.
