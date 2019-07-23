MILTON, Ga. — A 20-year old from Forest Park was arrested July 12 for allegedly stealing a BB gun from the Windward Parkway Walmart.
Police were notified by store employees that a man had taken items from the store without paying and had run out of the store toward a nearby BP gas station. An officer saw the man in front of the store and detained him.
The suspect was standing in front of a trash can, and an officer saw a pink BB gun the man allegedly took from the store behind the can. The suspect admitted to taking the BB gun, BBs and carbon dioxide cartridges. Walmart employees said the man also took two candy bars, a shirt and a cell phone case. Police said they found the candy bars in the suspect’s pockets and a cell phone case and its packaging on top of the trash can. They did not find the shirt.
The man was arrested for shoplifting.
