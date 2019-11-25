MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Nov. 14 incident in which two men allegedly stole $650 worth of medications from the CVS on Ga. 9.
Store footage showed two men enter the store that afternoon and select several medications. One placed the items in a gift bag and left without paying while the second made a cash purchase to distract employees. The men were last seen leaving through the north side of the parking lot toward Ga. 9.
