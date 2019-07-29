MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are investigating a July 19 incident in which a home’s door caught fire after neighbors reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a group of people near the house.
The homeowner on Yacht Terrace said Milton Fire put out the door fire overnight. Around 8 a.m. that morning she found what police suspect was fireworks residue and a partially burned piece of paper that appeared to be a warning label for fireworks.
Two neighbors reported hearing a loud noise around 1:30 a.m. After hearing the noise, one neighbor said he saw around 10-12 people in front of the home that caught on fire. He said some of the people left in a brown Dodge Charger.
