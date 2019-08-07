MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police began an investigation into a car’s smashed window while patrolling a neighborhood on Aug. 1.
An officer spotted a car in the Deerfield Village parking lot had a smashed window. An officer was able to contact the owner’s boyfriend who told them the damage must have occurred recently and that kids often play near the car’s parking spot. He told police he has previously found some of the kids inside his girlfriend’s car because they do not normally lock the doors.
While searching around the car, police found a rock beside the front windshield, with an officer noting it could have been thrown by someone and smashed the car’s window.
At the time of the report, police were waiting on the owner to search her car to report if anything was stolen.
