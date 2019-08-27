MILTON, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 21 after he realized his truck was missing from his house at Cogburn Lane.
The man had parked his truck the previous evening. He said it had been unlocked, but he had not left the keys inside.
The next morning, the truck was gone.
A neighbor’s security camera showed a suspect enter the man’s vehicle shortly after 1 a.m., manipulate something inside the truck and drive away. The camera footage only showed the bottom half of the suspect because of its position.
The man said $1,000 worth of tools were in the truck.
