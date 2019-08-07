MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police arrested a man July 31 at Stoneleigh Apartments for criminal trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.
An officer with the Fulton County Police Department told a Milton officer that the suspect had been found hiding in a storage room at the complex. Police noted that the man had previously been charged with criminal trespassing at the apartment complex in March.
Milton Police arrested the man on trespassing charges. While searching the suspect, an officer found a glass pipe. The suspect then told police he had methamphetamine in his wallet.
The man was charged with for possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespassing.
