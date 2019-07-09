MILTON, Ga. — A shopper at the Milton Walmart alerted police after an unidentified woman requested he withdraw money from her account.
The man said was approached by the woman around 10 a.m. on June 26 in the store’s parking lot. The woman asked the man to use her debit card to withdraw $500 for her at the nearby Chase Bank ATM. The man obliged because the woman said she needed help with her vehicle, and she appeared “frail.”
He withdrew the money from the ATM and gave it to the woman along with her card. After shopping, the man saw the woman still in her car in the parking lot around 11 a.m. He said he approached the woman who said she was fine but asked he not “call the cops.”
The man said he then called police because he did not want to be involved in a possible criminal act.
The man told a Milton officer the name on the credit card, but police were unable to verify the identity of the cardholder after checking with the manager of the Chase Bank location.
