MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 31 in connection to a shooting on Freemanville Road.
That day, police talked with a man who said he had been in a verbal altercation with the suspect before he left the house on Freemanville Road.
A short time later, the man returned to the house to pick up some belongings, at which time the suspect fired shots at the man, police said.
The man was not injured, but his car was damaged by the gunfire. After getting to safety, the man called police to report the assault.
Police arrived at the house and told the suspect to leave the house to speak with them. The suspect refused, police said.
Police called in North Fulton SWAT to assist.
At 9 p.m., the suspect surrendered without incident to SWAT officers. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Nikolas Alexander Cole of Milton, was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage.
— Julia Grochowski
