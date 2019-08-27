MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Aug. 21 after an employee at Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road realized that he was using a fake driver’s license.
The man entered the store the previous day and tried to open a credit card account to purchase an Apple Watch and iPad. During the process, an employee noticed that the man’s license looked suspicious.
The man quickly left the store when he noticed the loss prevention officer walk by, an employee said. The man left the license.
The next day, on Aug. 21, the man returned to pick up the license. Police stopped and arrested him.
The man, later identified as 24-year-old Shaquan Mitchell of Atlanta, was charged with identity theft fraud, possession of a false ID and giving a fake name.
