MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Sept. 5 for shoplifting alcohol from the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
The loss prevention officer stopped a man for taking a Mike’s Hard Lemonade and concealing it under his shirt.
While police spoke with the man, officers were alerted that the man had nine prior shoplifting incidents.
The man, later identified as 45-year-old Marcus Jenkins of Atlanta, was arrested without incident for felony shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.