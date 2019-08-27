MILTON, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 19 after she realized she was the victim of credit card fraud.
On July 11, the woman received a $600 bill from Verizon for an account she hadn’t opened. She called the company, and a representative said they would conduct an internal investigation.
A few days later, the woman obtained a credit report and discovered that someone had opened a Capitol One credit account in her name.
The woman froze her credit before calling police.
