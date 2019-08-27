MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 21 incident in which a car was stolen from a family’s driveway on Brookshade Parkway as they slept.
At 4:20 a.m., the mother was awakened by a motion alarm set for her driveway. When she looked outside, she saw someone drive away in her daughter’s car.
The daughter, who was still asleep at the time, later said that she had left the car unlocked with the keys, some clothes and some medication inside.
A neighbor’s security camera had footage of the incident. It showed a man exit a black sedan and enter the car before both vehicles drove away.
