MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Sept. 22 after he realized his car had been burglarized while he was shopping at the Target on Ga. 9.
The man said he had locked his car, with all the windows up, and had entered the store that evening. After about half an hour, the man realized he had left his wallet in his car.
When he returned to the car, the man saw that all his windows were halfway down and his messenger bag was gone. The bag contained the man’s wallet and $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.