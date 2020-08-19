MILTON, Ga. — Cambridge Theatre will host its Paint Recycling Fundraiser Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot. Socially distanced drop-off stations will in place and masks and gloves will be worn by those accepting paint.
All latex and oil-based paints in any sized container, including spray cans, will be accepted.
Paints will be processed and reused by Atlanta Paint Disposal. The paint will be filtered and turned into a quality, reusable paint product that will donated back to beautification projects for groups like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. For questions about the event and pricing, email cambridgehstheatre@gmail.com.
