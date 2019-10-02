MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 17 incident in which a man accidentally discharged a gun while handling it, and a bullet grazed his daughter’s head.
The man said he had been showing a longtime friend his gun and, while ejecting the magazine, the weapon went off.
The bullet went through the floor, ricocheted off a counter and grazed the back of the daughter’s head, police said.
She was treated on scene and hospitalized. Emergency responders said in the police report that the daughter would be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.