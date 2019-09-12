MILTON, Ga. — A Smyrna woman called police Sept. 2 when she noticed her car had been burglarized while she was attending her child’s riding lesson.
The woman said she had parked at Fox Croft Farm on New Providence Road for the lessons. When she returned to the vehicle that afternoon, she noticed her credit cards were missing from the car.
While talking to police, the woman received alerts for several fraudulent transactions worth $8,500 total. All transactions were ultimately declined, and the woman cancelled all of her cards.
Security footage showed three suspects walking through the parking lot and peering into several cars. When the suspects saw the woman leave her car, they entered it and left with some items.
Police said the keyhole appeared to have been damaged by some sort of tool.
